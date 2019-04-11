Realme 3 and Opus S3: These Androids have good design, decent price

Over 5 lakh units of Realme 3 are said to have been sold within just 3 weeks.

If you want to catch up with what’s trending in the gadgets space, then I would strongly recommend a visit to a neighbourhood mobile store. Stand at the counter for a few minutes and you’ll notice that customer queries are much higher for mid-range devices; purchase decisions in their favour too are pretty fast, compared to high-end phones from various other brands. No wonder, handset makers such as Samsung, Honor, Mobiistar, Oppo, Realme have tasted significant market success in the past few months with their mid-range offerings.

Industry watchers reckon that Realme, the sub-brand from China’s popular smartphone maker Oppo, has been a runaway success precisely because of its deft strategy to focus on the mid-range segment. The brand has been generating a lot of excitement in the marketplace, courtesy some of its recently launched devices—Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1. Its latest device, Realme 3, is generating a lot of excitement in the marketplace; over 5 lakh units of Realme 3 are said to have been sold within just 3 weeks. Likewise, Opus S3 from home-grown phone brand Jivi Mobiles is quite a head- turner too. Reasonably priced, I am sure it will appeal to the young Internet-savvy users who love fashion and technology. We take a look at the key features and performance of both the devices.

Realme 3 (Rs 10,999)

A strong contender in the budget segment, Realme 3 comes in three colour variants—Radiant Blue, Dynamic Black and Classic Black. Our trial unit was the Dynamic Black variant in 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM combo, priced at `10,999. It is also available in 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM combination and retails for a modest Rs 8,999. The device is powered by AI master MediaTeK Helio P70 processor. It comes with a long-lasting 4230 mAh battery with 3D Unibody Design and Gradient Colours.

Also read | After Gita Gopinath raises data concerns, Pronab Sen says, India never charged with lack of transparency

Realme 3’s dewdrop screen, an upgrade from Realme 2’s notch screen, highly integrates the front camera, light sensor and distance sensor. The phone receiver with a brand new channel sound transmission design is also integrated into the small “dewdrop” which is embedded on the top of the screen. To achieve a better feeling of grasp and visual consistency, Realme 3 uses the injection molded unibody that removes the middle frame and thus produces a much better feeling of grasp and visual effect. Visually, the phone has only one seam between the screen and the body. The back cover reserves and extends the gradient effect to the maximum extent, ensuring a smooth lighting transition and strong sense of wholeness.

Realme 3 is equipped with an upgraded 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera with Nightscape and Chroma Boost mode, which, company officials claim, are the first in this category. The large f/1.8 aperture and 5P lenses combination are a big leap forward in resolution, tolerance, colour presentation, etc. Notably, its AI scenes recognition feature can help recognise 16 independent scenes and 100 scene combinations to automatically select the best exposure strategy for better dynamic range and contrast ratio. Proper photographing modes are then matched and adjusted to present a better overall perception.

Due to the 6.22-inch water drop screen top and 2.05mm-wide bezel, Realme 3 boasts 88.3% screen-to-body ratio, great wide view, and much more efficient display of information. It gives users more visual immersion while viewing images and watching videos. The device comes with triple SIM slots expandable up to 256GB.

Read | This year’s festive season to be brighter for auto sales than the last; stumbling sales may revive

I have been handling the Realme 3 for the past few weeks and take my word, the device will impress you with its performance. The camera quality is great and the call quality is crisp and clear at both ends. Browsing the internet on this device, watching videos, etc., is very smooth on

the Realme 3.

OPUS S3 (Rs 6,499)

Homegrown mobile phone brand Jivi Mobiles has come up with another range of smartphone—Opus. The Opus S3 is the first phone of this series which has an attractive looking holographic back and it has a full view (18:9) display, Fingerprint sensor, face unlock and high quality dual rear camera. It retails for Rs 6,499.

Out of the box, the Opus S3 comes across as a neat looking device and has good build quality. It comes with an elegant 5.72 inch screen (HD+ IPS 2.5D Glass Full View) and a sharp HD finish. The phone has a holographic back finish that gives a good grip in the hand. It does not have sharp edges anywhere and has curved corners.

The Opus S3 is equipped with features such as Dual Sim (4G+4G) which comes with a 3000 mAh battery (Standby: 24 hours 22 minutes, Talk time: 12 hours), 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM (expandable up to 128 GB). As far as its camera is concerned, the phone has a 13 MP dual camera with Bokeh mode, stickers, scene detection, time lapse short, GIF, touch to shoot and 5 MP Selfie cameras with flash. The phone runs on the latest version of Android 8.1 Oreo.

All in all, the Opus S3 feels quite sturdy in the hand, is competitively priced and is a decent performer.