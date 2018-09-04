Realme 2 to go on sale in India at 12 pm today on Flipkart; check price, features, specifications

The e-commerce platform Flipkart is offering Rs 750 discount if HDFC credit and debit cards are used for Realme 2 purchase. (Photo source: @Realmemobiles/Twitter)

Realme 2 will go to sale in India at 12 pm today. The smartphone that aims at entry-level and mid-range segment will be selling exclusively via Flipkart. Realme 2 smartphone was launched in India last week. The smartphone will be available in two variants. While one comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, the other has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The former will be sold at a price of Rs 8,990 after a special discount of Rs 1000. The second will be available at Rs 10,990 also at a same discount. The Realme 1 smartphone was introduced by the company earlier this year in the month of May.

Flipkart discount

The e-commerce platform Flipkart is offering Rs 750 discount if HDFC credit and debit cards are used for purchase. A 10 percent discount can also be availed with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. ‘Instant benefits’ worth Rs 4,200 and an additional 120GB 4G data will be given by Reliance Jio.

Features and specifications

Relame 2 smartphone comes in diamond black and diamond red colour variants. The Realme 2 also possesses a powerful battery at 4230mAh and the device comes with a 6.2-inch display with a notch on top and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Realme 2 uses Qualcomm’s Octa-core chipset Snapdragon 450. The mobile phone also has a dual camera setup with 13-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor.

The secondary front facing camera of the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel sensor which comes with Realme’s AI Beauty 2.0 Selfie Technology. It will be for the first time that Realme is coming up with a feature of facial recognition.

The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo which comes coupled with Oppo’s custom ColorOS 5.1. connectivity options. Realme 2 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, micro USB, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, and dual nano-SIM.