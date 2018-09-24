Realme 2 Sale in India on Flipkart: When to buy, price, specifications, and more – All you need to know

Realme 2 sale: The smartphone will be available under the sale tomorrow

Realme 2 Sale: Realme 2, the latest smartphone launched by Realme after it dropped Oppo brand to create its own individual identity, will go on sale on Tuesday, September 25. The smartphone was launched recently as the successor to the Realme 1 with bumped up specifications and features. The company at the Realme 2 launch event that it will soon launch the Pro version – Realme 2 Pro. The Realme 2 Pro has been listed on Flipkart ahead of its impending launch expected on September 27.

Flipkart Realme 2 Sale in India: Price, offers

The Realme 2 sale will begin at 12 pm on Tuesday, September 25. It will be exclusively available via Flipkart. There are two variants of Realme 2 – the 3GB/ 32GB model costs Rs 8,990 while the 4GB/ 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,990. The smartphone will be available in two colours – Diamond Black and Diamond Red.

Flipkart is also running the exchange offer on the smartphone. On the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, buyers can get up to Rs 8,150 off on exchange while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model will get the buyer an exchange discount of up to Rs 9,500. The buyers also get the No Cost EMI payment facility on the Realme 2.

Realme 2 Specifications

The Realme 2 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards in a triple slot, which means you can insert two SIM cards and the microSD card at the same time.

For the optics, the Realme 2 bears a dual setup of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras, accompanied by a LED flash. On the front, the Realme 2 has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone comes with both fingerprint sensor and the face unlock method. The Realme 2 is backed by a 4230mAh battery under the hood.