Realme 2 Pro with two 16-megapixel cameras, 1.1TB Jio data offer launched: Price, specifications

The Realme 2 Pro has dual cameras

Realme 2 Pro is now official in India. At an event held in Noida, Realme, which recently broke off the Oppo brand from its name, announced the formal launch of the successor to the Realme 2. The difference between the Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro are the spruced up specifications such as better cameras, more RAM among others on the latter, which is why the price has been upped to make it match up with the likes of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto G6, and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The Realme 2 Pro comes in three RAM/ storage models – the 4GB/64GB variant costs Rs 13,990, the 6GB/64GB model is priced at Rs 15,990, and the 8GB/128GB version will be available at Rs 17,990. The sale starts at 12 am on October 11 exclusively on Flipkart. The colour variants for the Realme 2 Pro are Black Sea, Blue Ocean, and Ice Lake. At the launch, the company announced that the Jio customers who buy the smartphone will be eligible to receive 1.1TB complimentary data and benefits of up to Rs 4,450.

As for the specifications, the Realme 2 Pro has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, which is what the Android OEMs have switched to break the monotony in the form of broad, iPhone X-like notch. There is a 19.5:9 aspect ratio on the display with a resolution of 409 ppi. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The internal storage is expandable via microSD card of up to 256GB.

There are two cameras on the Realme 2 Pro’s back – a 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 sensor with 6P lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor to measure depth. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera given on the front, loaded with AI Beauty 2.0 feature that is claimed to beautify the selfies. There are AR stickers on the smartphone as well, which has become a standard. Talking about the battery, the Realme 2 Pro packs a 3500mAh battery, which is slightly less than the 4230mAh battery on the Realme 2.