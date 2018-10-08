Realme 2 Pro: A mid-range smartphone with a decent price – specifications and must know facts

The gentle feel looks more natural with the four large round corners of the screen.

Stylish looks, decent price—words that best describe the smartphones from Realme, the sub-brand from China’s widely popular brand Oppo. The company’s recently launched Realme 2 was a runaway success in the Indian market; it sold 2 lakh units within five minutes on Flipkart. While consumers are still in awe of this smooth and fast smartphone, Realme is all set to introduce its newest offering, Realme 2Pro, also a Flipkart exclusive that will see its first sale on Thursday this week.

We got a trial unit of Realme 2Pro for evaluation purpose—it comes in a stunning, ergonomic design and is designed for customers who like to flaunt their latest gadgets. It also plays big on entertainment with its bright and attractive display and comes loaded with a lot of high-end features, at an attractive price of Rs 13,990. We take a look at some of its features and performance.

Realme 2Pro carries a 6.3-inch full dewdrop screen in 19.5:9 ratio that is made of Corning Gorilla glass, more resistant to abrasion and scratch than other traditional phones. The front camera is embedded on the top of the screen like a dewdrop, a design that almost realises every sense of the full screen concept.

The gentle feel looks more natural with the four large round corners of the screen. To make full use of the limited space on the top of the phone, the receiver, light and distance sensor are hidden on a line in the middle of the top.

Realme 2Pro’s back cover design is unique. The dewdrop arc is completed in multiple rounds of injection molding, satisfying users in both hand touch and visual feel. Overall, the device looks more rounded and the hand feeling is more comfortable and attractive.

Realme 2Pro carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor. The best part, the phone is capable of digital signal processing, Wi-Fi searching, Bluetooth searching, positioning, and communication connection, all in low power consumption mode, to work in an extremely efficient way.

The built-in Snapdragon 660AIE AI engine, coupled with system software of the phone, guarantees a real AI experience by users. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and supports up to 256GB microSD card extension. The phone supports dual SIM cards, dual 4G, and dual VoLTE. Both SIM cards can simultaneously stay connected to a 4G network, and to VOLTE.

Realme 2Pro comes with 16MP front camera, and F 2.0 large aperture that brings more light feed, ensuring brighter selfie pictures. The depth-of-field effect of selfies taken by the front camera separates you from the messy background and makes you the sole focus of the photo whenever you want. The device features rear dual cameras, with the primary camera in 16 million pixels carrying 1/2.8-inch Sony IMX398 sensor with 1.12µm unit pixel area. The image quality is good and the shutter is rather snappy.

Realme 2Pro is built with a 3500mAh battery, coupled with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor with very good power consumption control and AI features. The AI sleeping mode smartly judges usage scenarios and dispatches power-saving strategies accordingly. Power is saved by limiting unnecessary power usage, without compromising functional experience. Strong battery life supports the phone to be easily used all day long without being recharged again.

In actual usage, Realme 2Pro is pretty smooth, fast and responsive and I did not notice any lagging. Its user interface is also stable and the phone did not stall on any occasion. Phone calls were crisp and clear, and I did not have any issues with the phone.

My takeaway: Realme 2Pro is a beautiful, classy device and a top-notch Android phone. The best part, it doesn’t cost a bomb. Highly recommended.

-Estimated street price: Rs 13,990