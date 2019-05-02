Realme 1st birthday in India: Get a chance to win Royal Enfield Bullet among other discount offers

Realme has turned one year old and the company is celebrating its birthday in India. The Oppo spinoff has announced its first-anniversary sale from May 2 to May 4 to commemorate the event by doling out discounts on its range of smartphones, along with different offers for the fans. The sale is being held on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon.

First up is the availability of the Realme 3 model with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage that was launched recently. This variant is up for grabs for the first time. It is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be sold with discounts and cash back offers similarly to other smartphones.

Much like Xiaomi, Realme is also offering its products at Re 1 under the sale. Called the INR 1 Super Deals Feast, the micro-event will let buyers avail smartphones, accessories, and backpack for Re 1. Here’s the schedule according to which the products will be available:

Time Feast 2nd May 3rd May 4th May 0:00:00 Midnight Buffet 2 Pro (10 PCs) C1 (10 PCs) U1 (10 PCs) 9:00:00 Healthy Breakfast Earbuds (100 PCs) Earbuds (100 PCs) Earbuds (100 PCs) 12:00:00 Sumptuous Launch C1 (10 PCs) U1 (10 PCs) 20:00:00 Fine Dinner Backpack (60 PCs) Backpack (60 PCs) Backpack (60 PCs)

Across Flipkart, Amazon, and realme.com website, smartphones will be available with different discounts and offers, the list of which is as follows:

Flipkart offers

Realme C1 – Complete Mobile Protection available at Rs 99, instead of Rs 199 during the sale period

Realme 2 Pro – A discount of Rs 1,000 with an extended warranty of one year during the sale period

Realme 3 – Available in open sale at regular pricing – Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The new 3GB/64GB variant goes on sale starting midnight, May 2 at Rs 9,999.

Realme 3 Pro – flash sale

Amazon offers

Realme U1 – A flat discount of Rs 1,000 with a 1-year extended warranty on both variants. The new pricing of the variants is Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. The Realme U1 3GB/64GB model sees a Rs 500 discount, available at Rs 10,499, with the extended warranty offer for 1 year.

Realme.com offers

Realme 2 Pro – Flat discount of Rs 1,000 on the 4GB/64GB variant, now available at Rs 10,990. One-year extended warranty on the smartphone.

Realme 3 – Available in an open sale. The pricing is Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. The Realme 3 3GB/64GB model available at Rs 9,999.

Realme 3 Pro – flash sale on May 3 at 12 noon

Realme U1 – Flat discount of Rs 1,000 on all three variants with 1-year extended warranty. The new pricing is

3GB/32GB – Rs 8,999

3GB/64GB – Rs 10,499

4GB/64GB – 10,999

Apart from the online marketplaces, the Realme phones will be available across the retail stores in India. Realme is complementing every smartphone purchase with badges that can be redeemed against vouchers under the ‘Fans All In’ campaign. The coupons will be bundled with the purchases made between ‘May 2, 0:00:00 to May 4, 23:59:59’.

Realme notes that 3 badges will avail the buyer a Rs 500 discount coupon, 2 badges will amount to Rs 300 discount, and 1 badge will bring in the Rs 200 discount coupon. These coupons can be applied on subsequent purchases made between May 2 to May 31 on all Realme smartphones except Realme C2 and Realme 3 Pro.

Moreover, offline buyers will see a horde of discounts on smartphones:

Realme U1 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants – Rs 1,000 off during the sale period with 1-year extended warranty

Realme U1 3GB/64GB variant – Rs 500 off for the time being

Realme 2 Pro – Flat discount of Rs 1,000 with 1-year extended warranty

Realme 3 3GB/64GB variant available at Rs 9,999

The Realme stores will also be hosting Lucky Draw for buyers from May 2 to May 4. Every customer will be given a chance to participate in the contest. The winner will be announced from four regions of the country who get Royal Enfield Bullet as the ‘jackpot’ prize. Other prizes are Realme U1, Realme C1, Realme backpack, and Realme Earbuds.

Realme is hosting a ‘Like’ Collection campaign that will offer the participants a chance to win Realme vouchers of a total worth of Rs 1 crore. Although the registrations for the campaign closed on May 1, the voucher distribution for the participants starts Thursday, May 2. “During the “Like” Collection, participants will invite their friends to like on their personal homepage,” said Realme in a release.