Realme 10 Series to launch in November, confirms company

Realme has confirmed that its next Series 10 smartphones will launch in November. The company, on Twitter, alongside this confirmation also writes that performance, display and design are the three focus points for the upcoming Realme 10 series of smartphones.

“The 3 major leap-forward technologies are Performance, Design & Display?? Did you get them right? And yupp, the new #realme Number Series will be launched in Nov!! Hit the ?? if you can’t wait,” reads the tweet posted by Realme.

The smartphone is expected to debut in China followed by the global launch after few weeks. The new Realme 10 series is expected to have two phone- a regular Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro. Some reports suggest that there could also be a Pro + model but the company hasn’t confirmed anything yet including the launch date.

Realme India Chief Madhav Sheth first shared a teaser of the upcoming smartphone on Twitter. The tweet shows a chipset without any branding on it. The Realme 10 Pro is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset whereas the Pro+ variant is rumoured to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.

“We’ve got something exciting that you asked for, coming very soon. Can you guess the big reveal? Hint: Three major leap-forward technologies?? #realme10Series,” reads Sheth’s tweet.

Rumours in the past hint at a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate for Realme 10. The phone may have in-display punch-hole cutout for selfie camera just like we see in Realme 9. The chipset is expected to be accompanied by 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is tipped to come with a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The Realme Pro + on the other hand is expected to have a slightly bigger screen size of 6.7-inch featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is said to be supported by 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.