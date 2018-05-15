Realme 1 vs Redmi Note 5: Which one is better?

Does the Oppo Realme 1 really have what it takes to compete with the likes of Redmi Note 5?

Realme 1, the latest entrant in the already crowded mid-range price segment, was launched at an event in New Delhi today, May 15. The Realme 1 is powered by Oppo and claimed to take on the ‘killer’ and ‘beast’ smartphones that are selling in India currently. Oppo’s new Realme brand has openly challenged the top-selling smartphone company Xiaomi for its smartphones that usually have ‘boring’ design and remain sold-out most of the times. However, does the Oppo Realme 1 really have what it takes to compete with the likes of Redmi Note 5? We pit Realme 1 against the Redmi Note 5 to draw a comparison between their pricing and specifications.

Oppo Realme 1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Price

Oppo has struck the right chord at the right time with the launch of Realme 1. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 was launched in India earlier this year – succeeding the company’s popular smartphone Redmi Note 4. Realme 1 is targeted at the customers who desire to buy a smartphone offering the top-notch specifications at lower price points – something that is Xiaomi’s forte.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999. The smartphone is available via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home store across the country. The smartphone is now available permanently after the company announced the end of flash sales for the smartphone.

The Realme 1, on the other hand, comes in three RAM and storage models – the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model costs Rs 8,990, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,990, and the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage comes with a price tag of Rs 13,990.

Oppo Realme 1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Specifications

The Oppo Realme 1 boasts of many features that are usually seen on the smartphones in either the premium range or the budget flagship segment. Realme 1 is touted to come with a 12-nanometre AI-capable chipset featuring MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, on the other hand, comes with AI capabilities too, to enhance the selfies. It has a Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood.

Coming to its detailed specifications, the Oppo Realme 1 packs a 6-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with the same aspect ratio of 18:9. The Oppo Realme 1 runs Android 8.1-based ColorOS out of the box, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 runs on MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Realme 1 is powered by an octa-core 12-nanometre MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with two additional AI cores. The smartphone packs three RAM options – 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB, the first and third options of which will go on sale initially. There are three onboard storage options available on the smartphone – 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with two RAM options – 3GB and 4GB. The storage options on the smartphone include 32GB and 64GB options.

As for optics, the Realme 1 sports with a 13-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, on the other hand, has a 12-megapixel camera on the rear while a 5-megapixel shooter sits on the front. Both the companies claim that the AI capability packed inside the phone can offer live beautification for the photographs taken from both the front and rear cameras. Powering the internals of the Realme 1 is a 3400mAh battery under the hood while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is backed by a 4000mAh battery.