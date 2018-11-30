Realme 1 starts receiving ColorOS 5.2: Here’s the list of new & updated features

Realme 1 is now receiving the Color OS 5.2 update

Realme 1is now receiving ColorOS 5.2 in India. The new firmware version of ColorOS brings camera improvements, UI enhancements, and several other system optimisations. The update will be available as an early access to the users who sign up for receiving the update via the company website. Realme 1is the first smartphone from the company that revealed its first official logo on the sidelines of the Realme U1 launch in India.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme, announced on Twitter that the ColorOS 5.2 update has begun rolling out to the Realme 1 users in a “phased way”, which means that some users will get the update earlier than others. However, the rollout is not publicly available and users are required to register themselves to get an early access to the update. The Realme 1 users need to fill out a form that will make their devices eligible for the update.

The ColorOS 5.2 on the Realme 1 adds several new features such as improved Bokeh effect for the front camera, a new mechanism for the notifications, and an improved yellow bar blinking. While the aforementioned features have been improved, there are new features introduced as a part of the update, including a single-swipe notification dismiss, a new Smart Bar tool that optimises multitasking. The developer options on the Realme 1 have been improved for flashing ROMs.

While there have been several features improved and added to the Realme 1, ColorOS 5.2 does not update the firmware to Android 9.0 Pie. However, the company has already confirmed that Android 9.0 Pie will arrive on the Realme 1 and Realme 2. There are no timelines available for when the rollout will begin. The company has also announced that the ColorOS 5.2 will roll out to Realme C1 and Realme 2, however, at a later time.