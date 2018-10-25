Re 1 flash sale! Xiaomi Mi A2 offered at unbelievable price – Here is how to get

The smartphone priced at Rs 16,999 in India will be available for just Re 1 during the sale. (Source: IE)

Xiaomi’s Diwali with Mi sale today entered its last day and this is the last chance for the customers to grab a smartphone for an unbelievable price of just Re 1. As part of its Diwali sale, Xiaomi is hosting flash sales everyday, offering limited units of select smartphones and other products at just Re 1. On Thursday, the smartphone manufacturer will put its popular Mi A2 smartphone on sale. The smartphone priced at Rs 16,999 in India will be available for just Re 1 at 4 PM in the evening.

However, getting this deal won’t be easy for the customers as only 10 units will be up for grabs. So, the offer basically works on a first come, first serve basis. Also, due to heavy traffic, there is a possibility of a website crash making it even more difficult for the buyers to avail the discount.

In order to grab this deal, the customers are advised to log in to their Mi account beforehand as well as save their card details and address details before the start of the sale. This would allow the customers to complete the transaction early.

(Source: Mi Website)

On the first day of the sale, Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was offered under the flash sale and on the second day, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was listed on the website. As part of this sale, Xiaomi India also offers regular discounts on top smartphones like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications and features

The smartphone launched in July 2018 comes with a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels at a PPI of 403 pixels per inch. It is powered by octa-core (4×2.2GHz + 4×1.8GHz) processor has 4GB RAM.

The phone comes with an internal storage of 64GB which can be expanded using a microSD card. On the rear, the phone features a 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel primary camera and comes with a 20-megapixel front shooter for selfies.