RBI launches ‘MANI’ app to help visually challenged identify currency notes | How to download it

The app was launched in the presence of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the national capital. (Twitter Image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a mobile application called ‘Mobile Aided Note Identifier’ or ‘MANI’. The ‘MANI’ would help visually challenged persons to identify the denomination of currency notes, and thereby facilitating their day to day transactions. The app was launched in the presence of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the national capital.

“Indian banknotes contain several features which enable the visually impaired (colour blind, partially sighted and blind people) to identify them, viz., intaglio printing and tactile mark, variable banknote size, large numerals, variable colour, monochromatic hues and patterns. Technological progress has opened up new opportunities for making Indian banknotes more accessible for the visually impaired, thereby facilitating their day to day transactions,” the RBI said in a statement.

RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta today launched a mobile application MANI (Mobile Aided Note Identifier) to aid visually impaired persons in identifying denomination of currency notes. The app can be freely downloaded from Android Play Store and iOS App Store

#rbitoday #rbigovernor pic.twitter.com/YXUzP3MBxt — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) January 1, 2020

The application is easily accessible on all smartphones and can be downloaded free of cost from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Know how to download-MANI

(a) The ‘MANI’ app can easily be downloaded on devices running on android or iOS platforms.

(b) Visit the Google Play Store and type ‘MANI’.

(C) Click on the ‘download’ option.

(d) After download, install the app on the mobile phone.

(e) The instructions to install MANI are audio-based.

MANI – RBI’s App for currency identification

https://t.co/8VCA394b23 pic.twitter.com/VmHvp0vaN9 — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) January 1, 2020

For those interested to download the ‘MANI’app on android phones can also visit – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rbi.mani

For ‘iOS 9+’ at https://apps.apple.com/app/id1491441464 and for ‘iOS 8’ at https://apps.apple.com/app/id1491443029

The mobile app developed and launched by the central bank has a host of features. Here are a few of them:

(a) The mobile application can identify the denominations of currency notes ‘of Mahatma Gandhi Series and Mahatma Gandhi (New) series banknote by checking front or opposite side including half folded notes at various holding angles and a broad range of light conditions.’

(b) The MANI app can also identify the denomination of currency notes through an audio notification in Hindi/English.

(c) For accessing the application features, one can easily navigate the ‘MANI’ app via voice controls.

(d) The ‘MANI’ app can not authenticate a currency note as being genuine or counterfeit.

(e) The mobile application can work in offline mode too.