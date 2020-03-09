Rare Nintendo Playstation console sold for nearly Rs 2.7 Crore, buyer calls it a ‘great deal’

McLemore said that the console was likely to show up in several exhibitions soon. (Image: Heritage Auctions)

A rare Nintendo Playstation console was won in an auction by video game collector Greg McLemore, who is also the founder of Pets.com and Toys.com. Outbidding collectors like Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus VR, McLemore paid a whopping $360,000 (nearly Rs 2.7 crore) for the rare collectable, CNN Business reports. According to the report, McLemore said that the console was the most expensive thing he had ever bought, next to his house. He added that he believed he got the console at a “great deal” and it went well combined with the rest of his collection, which he said told a story.

It is believed that the console is the only surviving prototype from a failed partnership between Sony and Nintendo. In fact, Nintendo Playstation was the nickname for what would have been a Super Nintendo Entertainment System which would have supported CDs. The partnership fell through after only having jointly manufactured 200 units, the report states. In 1994, Sony released its own Playstation console.

The other 199 prototypes had been destroyed once the Nintendo-Sony deal officially ended, and it is highly possible that this remaining Nintendo Playstation console only narrowly missed the same fate, the report quoted Valarie McLeckie, video games consignment director at Heritage Auctions, as saying.

How did the rare Nintendo Playstation console reach the auction?

According to the report, the console was originally under the ownership of Olaf Olafsson, founder and the first CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment. He took the console with him to financial services firm Advanta after leaving Sony in 1996. The console was abandoned by him in his Advanta office when he quit it in 1999.

When Advanta declared bankruptcy in 2009, it was inadvertently purchased by Terry Diebold in the auction for leftover Advanta office materials. Terry and his son Dan then opened the auction for the console in February this year.

Museums also participated

While McLemore got his hands on the console at the auction fair and square, several museums were also hoping to grab the rare piece. According to the report, Shannon Symonds, electronic games curator at The Strong Museum in Rochester, said that he was glad that the console was highlighting the need to preserve video games and he said he wished that it could have been in the museum’s collection.

Meanwhile, McLemore said that the console was likely to show up in several exhibitions soon, the report stated.