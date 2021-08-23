Rare Apple II manual inscribed and signed by Steve Jobs sells at auction for nearly Rs 6 crore

The note said the manual’s condition was fine, with only a few small stains on its front cover. (Photo credit: RR Auctions)

A rare Apple II manual inscribed and signed by Apple founder Steve Jobs has sold at auction for a staggering $7,87,484 (approx. Rs 5.85 crore).

The buyer, Jim Irsay, owns the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL. RR Auction based in auction sold the Apple II Reference Manual from 1980 last week. Jobs inscribed and signed the 196-page manual opposite the ‘Table of Contents’ page in blue ink. Former Apple angel investor and the company’s second CEO Mike Markkula’s signature also features on the page. The manual has technical details regarding the operation and architecture of Apple II.

The manual belonged to Julian Brewer. His father Michael had negotiated the company’s exclusive UK distribution rights in 1979. “Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world! Steven Jobs, 1980,” Jobs had written. Jobs and Markkula had signed the manual when they were in the UK to promote Apple.

RR Auction, in a website note, said: “Jobs’ inscription, penned in the year of Apple’s stock market flotation, powerfully conveys his grand ambition and vision for the future of Apple Computer, Inc. and personal computing as a whole”.

The note said the manual’s condition was fine, with only a few small stains on its front cover.

Apple II was the first mass-market computer and turned the struggling company’s fortunes around. Jobs died in 2011 after suffering for years from cancer.

RR Auction also sold some other Jobs-related items, including a signed letter where he had written: “I’m afraid I don’t sign autographs” for $4,79,939 (approx. Rs 3.56 crore).

Isray said in a statement to the auction house following his purchase of the Apple II manual that he considered Jobs among the most innovative minds to live in the past two centuries.