Ramping up the ram: Decoding the virtual RAM buzz

By Zia Askari

Samsung has a feature called RAM Plus in its latest flagship device, Samsung Galaxy S22, that enables users to increase the amount of RAM to improve the phone’s performance. Working with this feature, one can select 2GB, 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of virtual RAM. Similarly, OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a RAM Boost feature that can leverage the phone’s speedy storage as additional virtual memory. There’s also iQOO Neo 6 that uses “Extended RAM 2.0” which can extend a part of the memory to be used as extra RAM. The net result: User experience is greatly improved in multi-app scenarios.

So, whether it is dynamic RAM expansion, RAM Plus, or Extended RAM —all refer to the same—virtual RAM technology, which delivers RAM flexibility.

Random access memory (RAM) is a short-term volatile storage that comes in-built with a smartphone, while virtual RAM technology is designed to add more capacity in a virtual manner. With the help of virtual RAM, your smartphone is able to use a portion of the phone’s internal storage as RAM to virtually increase the overall memory and thereby deliver a seamless experience. When it comes to smartphones, RAM is primarily used to launch and toggle between apps. And in a multi-tasking scenario, there are a large number of apps which are open and this is when smartphones begin closing background programs in order to save memory. Virtual RAM technology solves this issue by increasing the system memory space and thus allowing more apps to remain open in the background.

KEY BENEFITS

Improves app’s hot start rate for faster start speed

Enables seamless app execution experience

Reduces the chance of processes being killed in the background



(Zia Askari writes on communications, technology and gadgets at TelecomDrive.com)