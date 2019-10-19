Quick Heal gets US patent for malware detection tech

Quick Heal had received another patent in June for its indigenously developed ‘Anti-Ransomware Technology’ for a technique to detect zero-day ransomware attacks.

Pune-based IT security and data protection solutions company, Quick Heal Technologies, has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its ‘Signatureless Behaviour-based Detection Technology’ that detects known and unknown malware on a real-time basis.

These malware cannot be detected using traditional threat detection methods. The Quick Heal solution dynamically detects and remediates malware using code-injection at run-time and at the targeted device — with precision and without hampering the user experience. This allows it to address the challenge of sourcing the raw data required for detecting zero-day attacks. Zero-day malware typically target newer vulnerabilities which are yet to be identified or patched.

The Behaviour-based Detection Technology has been created to combat increasingly sophisticated threats in the cybersecurity landscape, said Sanjay Katkar, JMD and CTO, Quick Heal.

Seqrite, the enterprise arm of Quick Heal, has already made these a part of its enterprise security offerings. The Behaviour-based Detection Technology is part of Seqrite’s GoDeep.AI framework, an indigenously-developed AI-based threat hunting engine, that proactively identifies and eliminates known and unknown threats in the global threat landscape.