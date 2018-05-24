Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoCs launched, claimed to improve mid-range Android phone performance

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 710 mobile processor. (IE)

With its newest Snapdragon 710 mobile processor, US-based chipmaker Qualcomm is planning to improve the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-performance of mid-range Android phones along with refined voice-based user interfaces, photography and biometric features. “Snapdragon 710 phones will also be the first Qualcomm chips to support playback of 4K HDR video outside of the company’s flagship offerings,” The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The new series of chips, built on a 10nm (nanometre) architecture is expected to boost the device performance by 20 per cent, along with reduced power consumption, especially while watching videos or playing games, the report added. “Snapdragon 710” chips are designed to sit between Snapdragon 600 series – typically found in midrange devices and the company’s top-of-the-line 800 series chips which include the current flagship Snapdragon 845 processor, found in devices like Samsungs Galaxy S9.

Qualcomm is planning to roll out the first phones with the Snapdragon 710 in the second quarter of 2018, reportedly. The chip-maker had announced Snapdragon 700 series during the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona earlier this year.