Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865+ can peak 3.1Ghz clock speeds and support Wi-Fi 6E; everything to know

Qualcomm announced its next high-end mobile processor, the Snapdragon 865+ on Wednesday that brings a 10% faster CPU and GPU performance over the existing Snapdragon 865 seen inside phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Basically, this is the processor that will power the next wave of flagship phones starting Q3, 2020 (chances of the soon-to-launch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 getting it are slim however).

The Snapdragon 865+ is not very different from the Snapdragon 865 when it comes to core architecture, GPU and a lot of other things that make up a mobile processor. And yet, Qualcomm has managed to make it stand out, especially when it comes to performance potential as well as connectivity smarts.

The biggest highlight here is that the Snapdragon 865+’ primary CPU core can achieve up to 3.1Ghz clock speed (that’s the fastest for any mobile processor to date). Since the Snapdragon 865 maxed out at 2.84Ghz, we’re basically looking at a 10% jump in CPU performance. The paired Adreno 650 GPU is also getting a 10% boost in the Snapdragon 865+ (relative to the Snapdragon 865). Essentially, the Snapdragon 865+ is Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile processor today (or when it arrives on devices later this year).

Here’s what the whole configuration looks like:

8-core CPU, with one ARM Cortex-A77 Prime core clocked at 3.1GHz, three Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.42GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz

Adreno 650 GPU

The other big highlight is the support for Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 which will allow mobile devices to latch on to the latest and greatest Wi-Fi 6E standard for faster WiFi performance.

Sadly, Qualcomm is still not bundling an integrated 5G modem inside the Snapdragon 865+ (like the Snapdragon 865) which means OEMs will need to invest separately for an X55 modem, the added cost of which could be passed on to the end-users buying phones powered by the whole package.

The Snapdragon 865+ announcement comes just days after Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 690 processor designed to bring 5G connectivity to budget phones.

