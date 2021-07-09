Qualcomm’s first smartphone is here and it is made by Asus: Specs, price, India availability, other details

The Snapdragon Insider handset comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor

Qualcomm has released its first smartphone. Dubbed “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders,” the phone in question is built by Asus and is set to launch in multiple markets including India in the days to come. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 144Hz AMOLED display, and 512GB of storage, stock Android 11 software and more. Qualcomm will bundle a pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, made by Master & Dynamic with the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. In the box, potential buyers will also get a Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 fast charger (65W global/ 35W India), a custom rubber bumper, and two USB Type-C to USB Type-C braided cables.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders price, availability

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is priced at $1,499 (roughly Rs 1,12,200) for the sole 16GB + 512GB storage model. The phone comes only in Midnight Blue colour. It will be available for purchase via Asus online and offline store starting August. Initially, it will be available in China, Japan, Korea, Germany, the US, and the UK, followed by India.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders specs, features

The Snapdragon Insider handset comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor and has inbuilt 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset further features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. The primary and telephoto cameras are also equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the front, it has a 24-megapixel camera.

It has inbuilt dual stereo speakers that can pair with Snapdragon and a smart AMP Sound. There are also quad HDR microphones with 114dB dynamic range. There is an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor apart front fingerprint sensor on the back.

The smartphone also features an Illuminated Snapdragon fireball icon on the back that illuminates when the user gets a new voice call or message notification. You can also keep it on or off from the settings.

Connectivity options for Snapdragon Insiders phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2 with aptX Adaptive support, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone weighs 210 grams and measures 9.55mm in thickness. There is a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 charging support.

As for the earbuds, they are powered by Qualcomm QCC5141 and include Qualcomm Active Noise Cancellation as well as cVc echo cancellation and noise suppression technologies. The device is supported by support for 24-bit, 96kHz audio along with ultra-low latency streaming when connected through Bluetooth and can be connected to the smartphone even in busy RF environments.