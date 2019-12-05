Qualcomm working with Jio, e-tailers to offer new services on 5G

Cristiano Amon, President of Qualcomm Inc said there was no technological reason for 5G not to be deployed. (Reuters)

San Diego-based chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday said it is working with Reliance Jio, Flipkart and Amazon India to build new use cases for 5G. The chipmaker also highlighted the need for markets like India to put conditions in place for speedy deployment of the fifth-generation services. Senior vice-president and general manager of the mobile business unit at Qualcomm Technologies Alex Katouzian said India could be instrumental in building new use cases for 5G. “We work with Reliance Jio for their services and are involved with them on a fairly active basis for building 5G use cases,” Katouzian said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon Summit here, he said, “We also work with Flipkart and Amazon India (for 5G). We innovate with them quite a bit, we go through their services”.

Cristiano Amon, President of Qualcomm Inc said there was no technological reason for 5G not to be deployed. “On auction, in general, not unique to India but the message to across all markets and governments, it is very important to put the conditions for 5G deployment to occur,” he said.