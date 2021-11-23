Qualcomm updating Snapdragon branding to simplify chip names

Snapdragon will also become a standalone brand separate from Qualcomm. (Reuters)

Qualcomm will move away from its familiar three-digit numbering system used to differentiate between products as it looks to change how it brands the Snapdragon chips. The development comes ahead of the next-gen flagship chip debut, expected to be at the Snapdragon Tech Summit on November 30.

Snapdragon will become a standalone brand separate from Qualcomm. The company started moving in this direction earlier this year with the company name conspicuous by its absence on the Snapdragon 888 Plus badge.

The biggest change, however, might be how Qualcomm names its semiconductor products. Qualcomm has labelled its chips with three-digit names such as the Snapdragon 480, Snapdragon 765, and Snapdragon 888, for years. The first number indicated how powerful the chip was — the 8-series was the flagship, while the 4-series were entry-level products. The second number indicated annual generational releases, while the third showed minor updates.

Going forward, Qualcomm has said it would shift to a single-digit series and generation number, starting with the upcoming next 8-series flagship. Qualcomm uses a generational naming scheme for Snapdragon PC processors, such as the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2.

