Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus announced: 3GHz clock speed, 32 TOPS AI performance and all you need to know

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus: Qualcomm has announced its Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC for flagship phones at MWC 2021, and the new processor is an upgrade over its Snapdragon 888 SoC. The new SoC would contain a Qualcomm Kyro 680 CPU Prime core which would offer an increased clock speed of up to 3.0 GHz. Not only that but it would also contain the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, offering an AI performance of up to 32 Tera Operations Per Second or 32 TOPS. This, Qualcomm has said, is over a 20% improvement. Apart from this, the newly announced SoC is more or less similar to its sibling that had been launched in December 2020. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus, the company is aiming to target flagship phones that will be launched in the second half of the year.

A major difference between the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus is that the new SoC has the sixth-gen Qualcomm Hexagon 780 AI processor that would be able to deliver 32 TOPS as compared to 26 TOPS on the previous model. And the increased core clock speed is also a key upgrade.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus is also equipped with Adreno 660 GPU, and a Snapdragon X60 5G modem offering a 7.5 Gbps top DL speed. It also aims to provide for the latest WiFi standards for fast downloads with the help of Qualcomm FastConnect 6900. As per the company, the flagship phones built on Snapdragon 888 Plus are likely to be announced in the third quarter of the year.

With Spectra 580 ISP, the SoC aims to enable triple concurrent capture for users, complete with a parallel processing speed of up to 2.7 gigapixels per second. Moreover, three 28 MP images or three 4K HDR videos can be captured at once, and can also allow capturing of 120 fps burst photo at 12 MP. AI-based auto-exposure and auto-focus is also offered by the new SoC, along with a new low-light architecture which it claims would help in capturing brighter images even when it is near dark. A 10-bit colour depth in the HEIF format is also being offered by the chipset.

The full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features is supported by the SoC, including Variable Rate Shading for faster graphic performance as well as increased display responsiveness with the help of Qualcomm Game Quick Touch. Quick Charge 5 is also supported by the chipset, which, Qualcomm claims, can completely charge a phone in under 15 minutes. The SoC is also offering connectivity features like Bluetooth v5.2, WiFi 6E and NFC. GPS would also be supported by the SoC, along with 4K display at 60 Hz or QHD+ at 144 Hz. HDR and HDR10+ standards are also supported by the chipset.