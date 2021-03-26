Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC announced: Check specs, features, other details

Snapdragon 780G is an upgraded version to Qualcomm's existing Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 750G.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform has been announced as a latest addition to the 7-series Snapdragon portfolio. The new system-on-chip (SoC) takes its 5nm process technology from the flagship Snapdragon 888. The newly introduced platform is the first in this series to have a triple image signal processor (ISP) which also provides support for 4K HDR with computational HDR and HDR10 video capture.

The technology is expected to be a part of devices starting from the second quarter of the year 2021. While the platform is ready, there is no such information available regarding which handset manufacturers will be bringing the Snapdragon 780G-powered phones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G features

Snapdragon 780G is an upgraded version to Qualcomm’s existing Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 750G. The platform comes with Kryo 670 CPU and the company claims that it can deliver up to 40 percent increase in performance when compared to its predecessor. Hexagon 770 processor, Adreno 642 GPU paired with sixth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine are all part of the upgraded SoC provided by Qualcomm. The AI Engine is designed to deliver up to 12 tera operations per second (TOPs) AI performance. For audio processing, a second-generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub and a dedicated low-power AI processor have also been provided.

The Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System within Snapdragon 780G can deliver up to 3.3Gbps of download speeds on sub-6 GHz frequencies. The company will be providing an enhanced audio experience with Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound technology that is there in Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity- enabled chipset. The FastConnect 6900 System, which was also a part of Snapdragon 888, is also there with the new upgrade.

A statement released by Qualcomm noted that the Snapdragon 780G has been designed to “bring in-demand, premium experiences to more users around the world.” Even for gamers, there will be Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming integration and this is expected to bring support for all top AAA games. Apart from this, the Snapdragon 780G features support for full-HD display and has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

Ever since the start of Snapdragon series back in 2018, the SoCs are now available in more than 350 devices as of now.