Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with X53 5G modem announced, set to soon power phones from Realme, Xiaomi and more

The new system-on-chip is designed to deliver an enhanced multimedia experience using an all-new configuration

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, the mid variant system-on-chip between Snapdragon 750G and 780G was announced during Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 on Wednesday. The new SoC is designed to deliver an enhanced multimedia experience using an all-new configuration. A successor of 768G SoC that debuted last year, Snapdragon 778G is based on 6nm manufacturing technology bringing significant power efficiency and processing upgrades. According to Qualcomm, the new processor is two times better than its predecessor in delivering artificial intelligence performance.

The new system-on-chip should hit the market in the second quarter of 2021, said the company. The new chip will be used in high-end smartphones from companies like Honor, Xiaomi, Motorola, Realme, iQOO, etc. Realme will be one of the first few companies to do that, as it has already announced its upcoming “Quicksilver” phone will be based on the new chipset. Honor has also announced that its Honor 50 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Snapdragon 778G features

The new SoC gets Qualcomm’s Kyro 670 CPU that is designed to offer 40 percent better performance over Kyro 475 CPU. With its Adreno 642 GPU it can deliver up to 40 percent faster graphics than Snapdragon 768G. It also comes with a 2nd-generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub and a low-power Hexagon 770 processor to seemingly provide the best of its kind AI experiences.

Snapdragon 778G also comes with Qualcomm Spectra 570L triple camera image signal processor that supports wide, ultra-wide, and zoom cameras and 4K HDR10+ video capturing.

In terms of connectivity, the integrated Snapdragon X53 5G modem supports sub-6 5G networks and mmWave. For supporting multi-gigabit Class Wi-Fi 6 speeds of up to 5.6 Gbps, the SoC comes with Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 Connectivity System. Snapdragon 778G can support Wi-fi 6/6E. 5G, Bluetooth v5.2 and can offer low latency connectivity.

The SoC has up to 16GB capacity with LPDDR5 RAM support for up to 3200MHz frequency. It can support refresh rate up to 144hz on full HD displays. It is equipped with both HDR10 and HDR10+ support. Smartphone vendors using the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC can offer 4K displays at a 60Hz refresh rate.

Gamers will meanwhile get Game Quick Touch that Qualcomm claims can offer up to 20 percent faster input response for touch latency over the predecessor. The chip comes with other Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite gaming features like Variable Rate Shading.

Equipped with Quick Charge 4+ technology Snapdragon 778G gives a faster-charging experience and support from YSB version 3.1 with a USB Type-C interface.