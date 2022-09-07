Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 announced with 8-core CPU, up to 35% faster graphics

Qualcomm Technology Inc has unveiled Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipsets. In terms of manufacturing process, the 6 Gen 1 is built on a 4nm manufacturing process while the SD 4 Gen 1 on a 6nm node.

It is anticipated that the first ever devices with SD 6 Gen 1 will be out in the market by Q1 2023 while the SD 4 Gen 1-powered devices will be making their debut this quarter.

As for the specifications of the CPU, Qualcomm has not yet made that public. There is no word on GPU stats as well. All that is known is that the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1’s primary core can go up to 2.2GHz whereas SD 4 Gen 1’s CPU will go up to 2.0GHz. Both are octa-core SoCs.

Qualcomm claims Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is offering 15 percent faster CPU and 10 percent more powerful GPU. With the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, it is promising up to 35 percent faster graphics. Compared to what exactly, we don’t know yet.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 comes with 12-bit Spectra Triple ISP which supports native HDR image capturing. It can drive 200MP cameras. Whereas Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 comes with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity along with 4th generation Snapdragon X62 5G modem.

Qualcomm’s AI Engine is available on the SD 4 Gen 1.

The Spectra Triple ISP which is on the 4 Gen 1 will take care of the noise in photos by utilizing the Multi-frame Noise Reduction technology and it can support 108MP cameras.

iQOO’s upcoming Z6 Lite smartphone will be one of the first to come powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip. iQOO is gearing to launch it soon in India, on September 14 to be precise. So, we won’t have to wait for long to know full technical details of the SD 4 Gen 1. Stay tuned for more.

