Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 announced for budget 5G phones: From better connectivity to longer battery life, check features here

Qualcomm said that these are the most advanced capabilities for 4-series.

Qualcomm 5G technology: Chipmaker Qualcomm has announced its first 4-series mobile platform that would be equipped with the 5G technology – the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform. The company, in a statement, said that the Snapdragon 480 would continue to further proliferate the 5G technology, so that users would get access to “global 5G connectivity”.

The company quoted Qualcomm’s product management vice president Kedar Kondap as saying that the company is continuing to accelerate the commercialization of 5G across the world so that 5G phones are more accessible in a world where people are now connecting remotely. In delivering mid and high-tier features for a reasonable price, the mobile platform would exceed the customers’ expectations as well as those of the OEMs’, Kondap said.

The Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform would offer the following advanced capabilities:

5G and connectivity: With the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System that supports mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5g, standalone as well as non-standalone modes, frequency division duplexing, time division duplexing as well as dynamic spectrum sharing, the Snapdragon 480 is set to deliver top-class performance and connectivity in mobiles. The Snapdragon X51 allows almost instantaneous downloads and uploads using multi-gigabit 5G connections, while also supporting multiple frequencies for accessibility and flexibility. The Snapdragon 480, with the help of Qualcomm FastConnect 6200, also has dual WiFi antennas, including key WiFi 6 features like significant range and improved performances due to 8×8 sounding with multi-user MIMO, along with advanced wireless audio capabilities and Bluetooth 5.1. Moreover, the Snapdragon 480 also features wireless technologies like ISRO-operated NavIC and dual-frequency GPS for location positioning. Battery and Performance: Smartphone users would be able to use their mobiles for longer with the Snapdragon 480. Their phones would also be charged at a faster rate, the company said. Based on 8nm process, the mobile platform has the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU with up to 2 GHz, along with the Qualcomm Hexagon 686 Processor and Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU. These would deliver a CPU and GPU performance improvement of up to 100%, while the AI performance would improve up to 70% in comparison to the previous generation. Also featuring a first in the 4-series, the Snapdragon 480 would support the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology. Entertainment: Streaming and gaming experiences are set to be upgraded with the Snapdragon 480. Content clarity as well as smooth and quick graphics rendering would be delivered by the 120fps FHD+ display, while a fully immersive experience would be delivered using the Qualcomm aptX audio. The platform would also offer seamless streaming for HD content, faster load time for applications as well as optimized gaming experiences for several popular titles. Camera: The platform would allow users to capture beautiful images and videos with the help of Qualcomm Spectra 345 ISP, which would mark the first time a triple ISP is included in a 4-series. All the three cameras would capture simultaneously, with the triple 13MP photo capture being able to deliver an image from the telephoto, ultrawide as well as the wide camera at once. It would also be able to capture triple 720p videos simultaneously, the company said.

Qualcomm said that these are the most advanced capabilities for 4-series.

Qualcomm expected commercial devices powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform to be announced early this year.