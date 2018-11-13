PwC India to invest Rs 100 crore on developing digital solutions for emerging technologies

The solutions have been developed to solve client challenges on emerging technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and Mobile.

PwC India on Monday said it will invest Rs 100 crore on developing digital solutions as it aims to unlock new value for clients by exploiting the potential presented by emerging technologies.

Besides, it is expected to hire 1,000 digital technology experts over the next three years in order to strengthen their capabilities to deliver tech solutions that will help clients address real-world business challenges. This will be in addition to the ongoing investments being made towards innovation, digital R&D and talent for building new tech-enabled solutions.

The company also demonstrated 40 new tech solutions spanning digital, finance, risk and compliance and tax. The solutions have been developed to solve client challenges on emerging technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and Mobile. With this launch, the company can offer plug-and-play tech solutions, complementing PwC India’s services to create new value for clients, it said.

“Our deep expertise and understanding of our clients’ business and the sectors they operate in has been the foundation on which these tech solutions have been created. These technology-based tools and solutions will also get integrated with our existing service offerings,” PwC India partner & leader (advisory) Deepankar Sanwalka said.

“Many of the tech solutions launched today are already in use by clients, both in India and abroad. PwC India is investing in both people and technology to build strong, tech-enabled solutions teams that will provide value added services to clients. It will also enable the company to take up technology-based projects from other network firms in future,” he added.

“We ourselves operate in a cloud-first environment and we are now leveraging our experience to create relevant solutions for our clients. The focus is on building a digital ecosystem of solutions adoptable for plug-and-play to solve client problems using emerging technologies. We are also changing our delivery model to ensure that we deliver outcomes to our clients quicker,” PwC India Partner Sivarama Krishnan said.