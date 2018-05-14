Putting data to work

Making meaningful decisions in agriculture means taking the best technology and harnessing it to make the most meaningful decisions about plant health, growth and yield.

Making meaningful decisions in agriculture means taking the best technology and harnessing it to make the most meaningful decisions about plant health, growth and yield. New Jersey-based AeroFarms innovates with commercial-scale indoor farming that disrupts traditional growing seasons—all rooted in proprietary growing systems powered by Dell EMC Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Round the clock, this innovative firm collects millions of data points—130,000 data points per harvest—from farms stacked vertically. Using modern imaging, big data and machine learning, it is turning everything about a plant into data. “We are able to automate and analyse everything from seed, to package loading at temperature, humidity, airflow, nutrients, light, water, and food safety,” says David Rosenberg, CEO, AeroFarms, adding, “Thanks to IoT-connected vertical agriculture – we can all have access to some of the greenest greens possible.”

By working with Dell Technologies, Chitale Dairy in Maharashtra is making judicious use of modern technology to help farmers keep their cows healthier and more productive, creating new economic opportunities that transform communities. The Indian dairy company monitors habits and health of dairy cows using IoT sensors to automate and improve milk production through a high-speed, high-availability network. For this Bhilawadi-based firm, digital transformation helps keep dairy farmers’ most precious livestock healthier and producing at ten times higher yield, through Big Data analytics, automated farmer to-do lists and computerised breeding management. Chitale Dairy sells around 60 million litres of milk annually from its own dairy farm and the small surrounding farms. “Once we adopted VMware as a technology, it really helped us because without that scalability I don’t think that we could do what we have done today. We have complete management of cows through computers, changing from a manual process to a computed process,” says Vishwas Chitale, Chitale Dairy. The net result is that everyone wins: The farmers, the company, the community—and, yes, even the cow.

State Bank of India, the largest public-sector bank in the country, has implemented a converged private cloud based on all-flash storage, data protection, services and VMware as part of an overhaul of its branch operations. The bank also recently opened a major innovation centre to explore the integration of emerging technology, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Businesses continue to embrace Dell Technologies as their essential infrastructure company in increasing numbers, a fact evidenced at the company’s recently held Dell Technologies World event in Las Vegas. More than 14,000 solution providers, customers and technology partners gathered for the first-ever Dell Technologies World to hear from the company’s top leaders, including chairman and CEO Michael Dell. This is the first year that all of Dell Technologies’ seven brands, including VMware, Virtustream and Dell EMC, were combined into one major event.

Speaking at the event, Michael Dell said that it offers a great opportunity to share the firm’s vision of technology as the driver of human progress in every corner of the world. Talking about technology amplifying human creativity, he stressed that Dell Technologies is well-placed to provide modern infrastructure for businesses—from the intelligent edge and IoT through to multi-cloud. Dell said that every customer he meets is working hard to transform his or her business by deploying emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, all of it driven by ever-increasing volumes of data. “Technology is now at the top of the agenda for business leaders everywhere because technology strategy is business strategy. All of us, the nerds, the techies, are at the centre of the conversation and there’s an urgent need to deliver.”

According to Dell, success going forward looks very different from success in the past. “You need to use AI, software and data, and you have to do it at record speed and scale. The data makes the product/service better, attracting more customers, which gives you more data, and the cycle continues. The advent of 5G means that data is moving even faster than before.” He added: “If AI is your rocket ship, data is the fuel for your rocket. IoT is going to give you a tonne of data. 200 PB of new data every single day by 2020 in a city—thanks mainly to IoT. As IoT explodes, so too does the attack surface. You need more storage, compute and AI-ready infrastructure.”

During the event, Dell Technologies highlighted the strong investment momentum its Dell Technologies Capital programme is getting. The company’s venture practice competed 24 investments since emerging from stealth, had 11 exits from its portfolio, of which three have gone public in the past seven months, all “unicorn” IPOs with a collective market value of more than $11 billion. Dell Technologies also announced investments in new programmes, incentives and solutions designed to fast-track channel partners’ delivery of digital, IT, security and workforce transformations for their customers. Dell Technologies and Microsoft announced a partnership to deliver a joint IoT solution designed to help vertical customers simplify deploying their end-to-end IoT solutions, from the edge to the cloud. The combination of Microsoft Azure IoT applications and services, VMware Pulse IoT Center and Dell Edge Gateways will offer customers streamlined management, centralised monitoring and security from devices to the cloud.

“Our customers are responding to the power of our combined company, creating good momentum as we kick off 2018,” said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman, Products and Operations, Dell. “We currently have the No. 1 worldwide market share in key areas like servers and storage. When the first calendar quarter 2018 industry market share numbers are final, we expect to increase our worldwide PC market share for the 21st consecutive quarter, and gain share in servers and storage.”

The writer was in Las Vegas at the invitation of Dell Technologies