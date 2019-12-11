Public security is always the number one priority, says Nemesysco CEO

Amir Liberman, Nemesysco CEO

Nemesysco is a leading provider of voice analysis technologies and solutions powered by Amir Liberman’s “Layered Voice Analysis” (LVA) patented technology. Its solutions address different needs of the security, corporate and financial markets, enabling companies to enhance crime detection and prevention; expedite investigations; identify and fight fraud more effectively; improve veracity assessment during recruitment processes and provide better services to the public at need. Liberman, who is the CEO at this privately held company based in Israel, spoke to Sudhir Chowdhary about Nemesysco’s current focus and future plans for India. Excerpts:

How does the company look at India as an opportunity for growth?

India is a major market for us and we have invested a lot in it in terms of promotion to the homeland security and government sectors. We appreciate the openness and innovative attitude of the security and business professionals that we interface with and we expect to grow our sales and operations in India in a most significant way in the coming five years.

What are some of the key priorities that Nemesysco has today?

We are expanding our activities with homeland security organisations because public security is always the number one priority. We are currently in discussions with several key market leaders in India in the insurance field and we expect to begin operations in this sector in early 2020. We are also engaged with some financial service companies and similar private entities providing loans and credit. We are looking to expand our activity in this segment in India too. Last, but not least, is the strong call centre industry here, where our new generation of products can assist customer service, ensure customer satisfaction and safeguard agent well-being.

Give us an update on your India operations and investment plans.

Today, we are mainly active in the homeland security space and we are now forming concrete plans to open a few training centres for India’s government organisations together with local academic partners. This by itself will be a major step forward for the adaptation of our high-end technologies and tools. We are also active in the insurance sector and we expect this area in India to grow significantly in the coming months.

What is unique about your technology?

Nemesysco’s technology is rooted in the security world, which has forced us to be as accurate as possible, but also to rely on unique elements in the human voice that are not controlled or can be manipulated by the speaker. In fact, if you compare Nemesysco’s technology to others in the field, you will find all others relying on expressed tonality, which can be easily fabricated by a speaker. These other approaches are considered gesture analysers, while our Layered Voice Analysis (LVA) technology is looking for the underlying truth, far below the expressed and vocal one. This is what makes our approach and technology more suitable for investigations and for risk analysis.

What kind of market verticals are you targeting in India?

We are expanding in the homeland security market and general security applications for government organisations. We offer solutions for human resources screening that help to reduce the risk associated with hiring new staff and with the prevention of loss. We also offer technologies around phone sales and customer support, increasing agent productivity and preventing both customer and agent churn. In the insurance space we offer fraud prevention tools, reducing dramatically the total amounts paid to fraudulent claims and increase the level of service for the honest clients at their time of need.

Does any recent customer win in India?

We can only disclose the names of clients that specifically discuss their involvement with us and we are proud of our long relationship with the Gujarat DFSL unit and its team of professionals. This team is publishing from time to time successful criminal cases that are solved with our solutions and we are always proud to learn about these cases where justice has been served with our technology.