PUBG wins Game of the Year in 2018 Steam Awards

By: | Published: February 10, 2019 4:26 PM

The name of winners of the third-annual Steam Awards are updated on the site and if you missed the Awards broadcast, you can still watch the video uploaded on the online game platform.

PUBG, PUBG games, PUBG Steam Awards, Steam Game of the Year 2018, PUBG news, PUBG 2018 awardPUBG — Player Unknown’s Battleground — is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. (Reuters)

Steam Game of the Year 2018 award goes to PUBG: One of the most popular online game PUBG has won the ‘Steam Game of the Year 2018’ award. PUBG — Player Unknown’s Battleground — is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival.

Describing the winner of the award, Steam said: “Maybe it was its immersive gameplay, or its gripping story…its well-crafted characters, immaculate design, or addictive multiplayer. Whatever the reason, the winner of 2018s Game of the Year Award is an instant classic.”

PUBG thanked its users for the award. In a tweet, it said: “Thanks #PUBG community!!! We wouldn’t be the @Steam_Games Game of the Year without you all. Thank you for this honor.”

Player Unknown’s Battleground is an online multiplayer battle game developed and published by PUBG Corporation. The game was first released in March 2017.

