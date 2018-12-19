How to download PUBG Vikendi Map on mobile, PC, and Xbox

PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map is now out

The latest addition to the massively famous gaming phenomenon called PUBG is the Vikendi Map that introduces the players to ski on the ice while sniping and shooting rival players to win the Chicken Dinner. The Vikendi Map is introduced as a part of the version 0.10.0 and themed on winters that is abundantly full of snow, buildings, snowmobiles.

Ever since Tencent Games teased the Vikendi map, the players have been in high anticipation for its rollout date and their wait finally ended on Tuesday. The Vikendi Map is available as an update via the respective app marketplaces for Android and iOS. It’s around 1.7GB in size, which is why the users are recommended to either switch to unlimited cellular data plan or Wi-Fi to download and install it.

If you are using an Android device, head to Google Play store, followed by either a search for PUBG Mobile or a tap on the My apps & games tab available in the hamburger menu. You’ll see an update for the PUBG Mobile that should be around 1.7GB in size. Simply tap the Update button and wait for the installation. The iOS users will need to head to the App Store and do the similar procedure to download the update. However, it should be noted that Android users can also use their mobile data to download the update while the iOS users will need a Wi-Fi connection to download this heavy file.

If you have a Samsung device, you can also update the PUBG Mobile from the Galaxy Apps. Similarly, Xiaomi users can download the update from Mi Store while Vivo and Oppo users can also go to the respective app stores on their device.

The PUBG Vikendi Map is also rolling out on PC and Xbox. For PC users, the update can be downloaded inside the Steam app for Windows. The Xbox users will head to the app store and download the update. It should be noted that the update on Steam and Xbox are relatively larger in size, which is a LAN connection or Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

The PUBG Vikendi Map is covered with snow and measures 6×6 on the scale. The location is based on European countries that get heavy snowfall during the winter season. There are high mountain ranges, in addition to a desert covered in snow, similar to the one in Iceland. Because of snow covering almost the entire area in the game, the players will leave footprints that can lead other players to seek the enemies. But the footprints won’t be visible for long, as the snowfall will cover them in a few minutes. The map also commemorates the Christmas festivities that are set to begin in a few days around the world.