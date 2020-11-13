PUBG to launch India-specific game, invest $100 million

In September, the government banned a fresh set of 118 Chinese mobile apps, including PUBG, as it sought to block apps/content engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of the country.

PUBG Corporation on Thursday announced that it will launch PUBG Mobile India, a new game created specifically for the Indian market. The South Korea-based firm said it will set up an Indian subsidiary and invest $100 million in the country to “cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment and IT industries”.

“With privacy and security of Indian player data being a top priority for PUBG Corporation, the company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed,” the company said in a statement.

In September, the government banned a fresh set of 118 Chinese mobile apps, including PUBG, as it sought to block apps/content engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of the country. Following the ban, PUBG Corporation terminated its partnership with Tencent Games that authorised the latter to distribute the game in India.

Recently, the firm signed a cloud deal with Microsoft that will enable the gaming company to host user data locally.

“Thanks to overwhelming community enthusiasm for PUBG esports in India, the company also plans to make investments by hosting India-exclusive esports events, which will feature the biggest tournaments, the largest prize pools, and the best tournament production,” the company said.

The Indian company will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development. In addition to establishing a local office, PUBG Corporation will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service.