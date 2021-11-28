PUBG: New State to get ‘exclusive’ music, web series as Krafton goes big on influencer marketing in India

New State was launched recently as a follow-up to PUBG Mobile bringing Krafton’s popular mobile game at par with its PC/console version.

PUBG: New State is all set to get exclusive music and a dedicated web series in India, Krafton has announced even as the game developer goes big on influencer marketing to hype the game in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market. New State has recently crossed the milestone of 40 million downloads and is due to get a slew of new updates and features alongside.

Krafton partners Sony Music; announces web series

Krafton has teamed up with Sony Music to use the song ‘Bad Boy x Bad Girl’ by pop singer Badshah to the battle royale game. The South Korean publisher has also kicked off a dance challenge and announced the launch of a web series titled New State Chronicles for more user engagement. These are the first of many upcoming collaborations of Indian Pop music with PUBG: New State.

The song will be used only in sponsored content, promo videos, and streams and will serve as the anthem of the game in India, Krafton said in a statement. Moreover, the company is teaming with rapper Raftaar for an exclusive song for PUBG: New State.

Krafton has roped in millennial celebrities and influencers like including Awez Darbar, Kaneez Surka, Kubbra, Mortal, Mr Faizu, Raftaar, Rannvijay Singha, Rohan, Scout, The Great Khali, and The Sound Blaze to give PUBG: New State its own web series titled New State Chronicles to feature in its three-part series that will premiere in December. The exact release date is yet to be revealed.

Other influencers and content creators who have joined Krafton’s initiative to expand PUBG: New State is Viraj Ghehlani, Bhuvan Bham, focused India, and Comedy Factory.

A dance challenge will be hosted where participants need to show off their dancing skills by uploading their New State dance videos using the PUBG: New State filter on Instagram and using #NewStateStyle and #PUBGNewState. Winners will be given Google Play Store Gift Cards worth up to $5,000 (roughly Rs. 3,74,500).

Last year the government banned PUBG Mobile in the country. The game publisher earlier this year decided to bring its battle royale gameplay back to the Indian market with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

