PUBG New State: Launch date, how to pre-register, India availability and other details of PUBG Mobile sequel

In a development that might bring cheer to PUBG Mobile lovers (especially in India), Krafton has said that it is going to launch a new game which will carry forward the PUBG legacy into a different, more futuristic setting. The game is called PUBG: New State. Pre-registrations for the new battle royale game have also been opened for the users of Android. In a bid to familiarise prospective users with the game, the company has also released a gameplay trailer which gives a feel of the game to the users. Pre-registration link has also been turned active by the company.

When is PUBG: New State launching?

As per the announcements made by the company, the game is expected to be rolled out in the current year only but there is no clarity on the exact launch date. However, the company is also expected to reveal all its cards sooner rather than later and might come out with the release date soon.

How to pre-register and are there any incentives?

The company has said that the users who are able to complete their pre-registration will be given special benefits when the game is launched. While the company has refrained from explicitly mentioning what special benefits will be provided to the early birds but it has been reported that such users will be provided with a Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent) which will come to their aid during the action of the game.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans. Don’t worry iOS users, we see you ????, pre-registration is coming at a later date! More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

Pre-registrations are now live. As per the company announcement, the pre-registration link will remain open until the actual release of the game. In effect, the company wants to make sure that before the launch of the game, maximum users have pre-registered for the game.

When will PUBG: New State be available in India?

We don’t know for sure though it seems highly unlikely that the new game will be banned in India, like PUBG Mobile. Unlike PUBG Mobile, New State is (being) developed by PUBG Studio, makers of the original PUBG game. Krafton is yet to announce plans for India at this point of time.

PUB: New State Trailer

The trailer of the new game is already out and it seems like a PUBG game from the future filled with hi-tech weapons, high quality graphics and more. The one and a half minute game trailer offers several breathtaking scenes and fighting sequences. The trailer has also been edited in a sleek compact style which enhances the impact of the game. Let’s hope that the game is able to fulfil the expectations of the fans and hopefully it comes soon to India as well.