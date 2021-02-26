  • MORE MARKET STATS

PUBG New State: Launch date, how to pre-register, India availability and other details of PUBG Mobile sequel

By: |
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 4:37 PM

As per the announcements made by the company, the game is expected to be rolled out in the current year only but there is no clarity on the exact launch date.

The trailer of the new game is already out and it seems like a PUBG game from the future filled with hi-tech weapons, high quality graphics and more.

In a development that might bring cheer to PUBG Mobile lovers (especially in India), Krafton has said that it is going to launch a new game which will carry forward the PUBG legacy into a different, more futuristic setting. The game is called PUBG: New State. Pre-registrations for the new battle royale game have also been opened for the users of Android. In a bid to familiarise prospective users with the game, the company has also released a gameplay trailer which gives a feel of the game to the users. Pre-registration link has also been turned active by the company.

When is PUBG: New State launching?

Related News

As per the announcements made by the company, the game is expected to be rolled out in the current year only but there is no clarity on the exact launch date. However, the company is also expected to reveal all its cards sooner rather than later and might come out with the release date soon.

How to pre-register and are there any incentives?

The company has said that the users who are able to complete their pre-registration will be given special benefits when the game is launched. While the company has refrained from explicitly mentioning what special benefits will be provided to the early birds but it has been reported that such users will be provided with a Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent) which will come to their aid during the action of the game.

Pre-registrations are now live. As per the company announcement, the pre-registration link will remain open until the actual release of the game. In effect, the company wants to make sure that before the launch of the game, maximum users have pre-registered for the game.

When will PUBG: New State be available in India?

We don’t know for sure though it seems highly unlikely that the new game will be banned in India, like PUBG Mobile. Unlike PUBG Mobile, New State is (being) developed by PUBG Studio, makers of the original PUBG game. Krafton is yet to announce plans for India at this point of time.

PUB: New State Trailer

The trailer of the new game is already out and it seems like a PUBG game from the future filled with hi-tech weapons, high quality graphics and more. The one and a half minute game trailer offers several breathtaking scenes and fighting sequences. The trailer has also been edited in a sleek compact style which enhances the impact of the game. Let’s hope that the game is able to fulfil the expectations of the fans and hopefully it comes soon to India as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. PUBG New State Launch date how to pre-register India availability and other details of PUBG Mobile sequel
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey commits to bring more transparent content moderation to pacify users’ lack of trust on social media
2Twitter to allow content creators to charge followers for tweets, exclusive benefits
3Xiaomi, Realme effect: Samsung set to join the ‘affordable’ high refresh rate smartphone battle in India with Galaxy A32