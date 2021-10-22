PUBG: New State is set to launch on November 11: Everything to know

The game, developed by PUBG Studios, will have new maps as well as better gameplay.

PUBG: New State: We finally have the date for the release of PUBG: New State in India! That’s right. Developer Krafton has revealed that PUBG: New State would be released on November 11 on Android as well as iOS platforms across over 200 countries, and yes, India is one of them. The announcement was made by Krafton during a showcasing event on Friday. A final technical test of the game remains to be conducted in 28 countries, and that would take place on October 29 and 30. PUBG: New State had been announced by the developer back in February, and it is clear how popular this game already is by the fact that over 5 crore pre-registrations for the game have been received across Android and iOS platforms.

In India, the pre-registrations for PUBG: New State had opened up in September, even though globally they had started shortly after the announcement of the game. This was because of the ban that the Government of India had imposed on PUBG due to its link to the Chinese government. Following this, Krafton released a separate version of the game – Battlegrounds Mobile India – for players in India, and only after that, it opened up pre-registrations for PUBG: New State here in September.

The game would be launched as a free-to-play game for mobile users and it would be available in 17 languages across the globe. Notably, India is not one of the 28 countries where the final technical test remains to be conducted.

The game has been set in the year 2051, and it is set to bring a next-generation battle royale experience, with all-new rendering technology and a gunplay system touted to be at the same level as that offered by the PC version of PUBG: Battlegrounds. As per the company, PUBG: New State would also have next-generation graphics.

The game, developed by PUBG Studios, will have new maps as well as better gameplay. It has features that allow weapon customisation, unique player recruitment system and the drone store, among others. PUBG: New State would have four unique maps, including future-set Troi and Erangel. Regular updates will also be pushed out for the game to give new content.