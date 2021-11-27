PUBG: New State crosses 40 million downloads; upcoming update to bring advanced anti-cheating measures

PUBG to get new update to counter exploitation by third-party programs

PUBG: New State players will no longer be able to cheat and let third-party programs exploit the game in real-time with the latest update in the game that will not just improve user experience but also fix issues like in-game sound systems.

New State recently attained the milestone of 40 million downloads and is celebrating the success by hosting a virtual party in the battle royale game and rewarding gamers by offering BP Random Boxes and Chicken Medals. Troi 150 percent BP Card and Erangel 150 percent BP Card will be available on the day second and sixth of the event, respectively. It will last until December 6.

Krafton announces new anti-cheating measures, new features

Krafton in an official statement said the new “New State” update will remove players using third-party programs that help them exploit games and gain an advantage over others. Also

Other issues that have been resolved are fixing bugs involving virtual controls and squad killings, gyroscope sensitivity and inverted controls, and consistent sounds of footsteps in certain situations.

Moreover, character experience will be enhanced with full sprint character motion and will include issues where characters bounce back to their original positions when they walk or run on the stairs or the edge of buildings, scope sights display abnormally, and a grey ball suddenly appears in the lobby. There will be other bugs and graphic fixes as well.

Krafton further said that the game will undergo maintenance next week and when the update will reach users will be revealed soon