PUBG: New State announced with ultra-realistic graphics, new vehicles; Pre-registrations begin

The official release date of the game has not been announced yet.

PUBG: New State: PUBG: New State has been announced! PUBG: New State, which is set in the maps of an area called Troi in the year 2051, is now open for pre-registration on Google Play Store, with pre-registration opening for Apple App Store soon. The game would feature new weapons, new vehicles and drones, among other new features, as per the trailer that has been released by the developer, South Korea-based Krafton. The version has a dedicated website for it. PUBG: New State is also set to get ultra-realistic graphics and dynamic gunplay, as per the details shared by the developer on Google Play Store.

The game’s trailer displayed a battle royale setting similar to the one in PUBG Mobile, with the same essence, meaning that PUBG enthusiasts should be able to play the game without much trouble.

Users who pre-register for the game would get a Limited Vehicle Skin permanently, the game’s official website stated. The official release date of the game has not been announced by the developer yet, but reports suggest that it would be available for both Android as well as iOS users by the end of this year. Alpha tests are also reportedly slated for this year itself.

However, users in India might not have access to the new version. The pre-registration for the game on Google Play Store does not seem to be available in India, and it is unclear whether the game itself would be available or not once it is launched. The Government of India had banned PUBG Mobile among over 100 other apps for having links with China over alleged privacy violations, and despite attempts by PUBG users and developers to bring back the game, the game continues to remain banned. PUBG Mobile was banned due to the involvement of China-based Tencent. However, since PUBG: New State has been developed by the South Korean company, the fate of the game in India is yet to be determined.