PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode – Read details here

Tencent Games launched the PUBG Mobile0.11.0 beta version online for iOS and Android phones just a few days ago. Prior to this, Tencent had released the stable version of the 0.10.5 PUBG Mobile, bringing with it several improvements, weapons, skins, and vehicles.

The reason the latest beta version has made gamers excited is the fact that it brings the Resident Evil 2 collaboration and the zombie mode together.

While more often than not, PUBG Mobile beta versions are merely improvement updates, fixing some bugs in previous versions. However, this time the gamers will experience the zombie mode first hand after they download the latest PUBG Mobile beta version.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Zombie Mode

As reported earlier, the Resident Evil 2 was released for PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC a couple of weeks ago and PUBG Mobile united with it to bring in the zombies from Resident Evil into the PUBG Battleground. The announcement has made all the passionate PUBG players very excited. Telecomtalk reported that the beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 is available in a 1.7GB package.

Apart from that, the zombie mode has been set up on the Erangel map part. In order to play the Resident Evil 2 collaboration on PUBG Mobile, gamers will have to first access the Raccoon City Police Station which can be found in the player lobby or the spawn island. This new piece also happens to be the gateway for the game’s players to get to the Resident Evil 2 association on the map itself.

In addition, the game does not allow 100 maximum players anymore and only lets a maximum of 60 players in the game, reported the Telecomtalk. However, it is being said that the limit may be increased in the final release. As the gameplay goes on, the players did not have to investigate too far ahead for a firefight with many zombies on the map very eager to get involved.

READ ALSO | China’s Tencent invests in Reddit, sparks free speech protests

Moreover, the recreation of zombies on PUBG Mobile has been reportedly done with great detail, making the aesthetic more realistic. The popular game maker has recreated the Resident Evil 2 zombies which bear an uncanny similarity to the original ones.

For instance, the classic bosses such as the Tyrant with its hat is also there, and also copies the same move from Resident Evil 2. Adding more detail in the game, the short-range attacks along with other movements of the Tyrant have also been brought to life in the PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Day and Night Cycle, Stable Release Date and More

Besides the new Zombie details, PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 also has the day and night cycle in which players will be able to know the transitioning from dawn to dusk in the gameplay.

As expected, more zombies are going to be present during the night time, making survival much difficult. However, if players collect health packs, adequate ammo, and other gear, then they easily fight the zombies and take them down. Players must note that the usual features of PUBG Mobile including the shrinking map along with human opponents still stay in their place.

During the testing of the PUBG Mobile Beta version by telecomtalk, it was found that the squad feature will have to be turned on to pair it up with three other players in order increase the chance of survival. As threats multiplied in the gameplay, navigating became easier with the squad instead of being with the single player. Also, defeating the monsters such as the Tyrant was found be much easier.

It was also found that despite the low player count, the gameplay was hectic as there were too just many elements. In the final version, it is expected that the squad feature might be more appealing as better coordination is needed on the map. Although Tencent is yet to announce the date for PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombies, however, as per the game maker’s earlier update timelines, it is expected it to be released during the next week.