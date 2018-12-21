PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map now available for Android, iOS: How to download, new features, and more

PUBG Vikendi Snow Map is now out

PUBG Mobile Vikendi map is now available for all Android and iOS users. Launched as the most-anticipated and feature-loaded update to the gaming phenomenon called PUBG to date, the Vikendi map brings the snow map for players that features new 6kmx6km area and snowmobiles. The PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map is available for the gamers to download as a part of the update version 0.10.0 that was rolled out a few days back. Tencent, the game developer, also recently announced that PUBG Mobile has hit 200 million downloads and now has 30 million daily active users.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, also popularly known as PUBG, has received its biggest update since its launch – the Vikendi Snow Map, which is now available to download on Android as well as iOS. This is quite a leeway considering the download size of the PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map is 134.2MB on both Android and iOS. This comes after the online multiplayer battle royale game introduced the PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update, which went live this week as a part of a major update sizing 1.7GB on mobile.

While the PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map is available for match-making, it seems it’s still in beta for some reason. This is the fourth map rolled by Tencent on PUBG with the first three being Miramar, Erangel, and Sanhok. Gamers can also look forward to the new graphics quality fix which were rolled out right before the release of the new map.

What’s New?

Apart from the added support for the new map, the PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update also launched a new feature – the Firearms Finish Upgrade System.

This new feature allows players on the battleground to get kill effects and death crate appearances. The announcement for Vikendi in PUBG Mobile comes after PUBG PC developer PUBG Corp revealed that it was hitting Steam on December 19.

In addition, a PUBG Mobile hotfix was released right before Vikendi was made available for download.

PUBG Mobile Vikendi Update Hotfix Notes

The bug where the ‘Ultra’ frame rate setting in HD mode was unavailable on iPad 2018 has been fixed. In addition, a resolution detection bug on iPad Pro 12.9-inch has also been patched. Some devices had low graphics quality and the bug within it has also been seen to. Players should be happy to note that a bug where the graphics quality is reset to default after every restart has been fixed as well. Finally, a bug which appears when the sound from the left-hand channel is louder than the right-hand one channel when another player is running towards you from the right side has also been fixed.