PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite will not be available for Indian users anymore starting today

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will not be available for Indian users starting today, October 30. In a recent announcement by PUBG Mobile, the access is being terminated for users in India starting October 30. The decision came after two months when the government banned PUBG Mobile along with other China-backed applications in India. After the ban was announced in September, the highly popular battle royale game was still active for users that have already installed the game while it was not available for new downloads via Google Play and Apple App Store in the country.

In a post shared on Facebook, the company announced that Tencent Games which is the publishing and distribution partner of PUBG in India, will terminate all service as well as the user access for Indians, making PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite inaccessible. “To comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated September 2, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India,” the company said.

The company said its priority has been protecting user data along with compliance with applicable data protection laws and regulations that are there in the country. “All users’ gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy,” PUBG Mobile said.

It is to note that under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, a ban on many Chinese apps was imposed by the Indian government on the back of user safety concerns. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the ban will ensure safeguarding interests of Indian mobile and internet users.

“We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG MOBILE in India,” the company added.