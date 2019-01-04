PUBG Mobile new update likely to roll out this month: Zombies mode, rickshaw, and many other features

PUBG Mobile is expected to see many new features soon

PUBG lovers will soon get an update for iOS and Android. The January update for the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, will roll out as part of Tencent’s partnership with the hit movie franchise Resident Evil and is likely to see a Zombies Mode added.

The gamers will also be able to see how their character died PUBG Mobile with a new feature called death cam. Apart from this, MK47 Mutant, a laser sight-gun attachment, along with a rickshaw (or Tushai in PUBG Mobile) will be added bonus in the game.

The gamers can also expect the addition of Dynamic weather for maps such as Erangel and Miramar, which will allow for rain to change PUBG Mobile’s gameplay.

In the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update, one can also expect the return of the voice option called Classic Voices. The 0.10.5 update is expected to hit between January 18 to 20.

With the exception of Classic Voices, all other potential additions to PUBG Mobile have been discovered by prolific YouTubers Mr. Ghost Gaming and Game Lovers. However, it remains unclear whether some of these updates, including dynamic weather for Miramar and Erangel or the Tukshai, would be made available in version 0.10.5 update or it might come up in the version 0.11.0 instead.

PUBG Mobile January update changelog

MK 47 Mutant rifle

Laser sight for weapons

Tukshai for Sanhok map

New snow area in Erangel map

New dynamic weather in Erangel and Miramar map

Zombies Mode

New death cam feature showing the player how they died through replay

Classic Voices

Snow bike for Vikendi

New dance emotes

PUBG Vikendi snow map deleted from beta

Not much is known about the Zombies Mode, however, it can be safely said that it would be present in the Arcade section in the game and the player can neutralise the undead.

Tencent is expected to release some official information soon. Images released from the PUBG Mobile Global Finals suggest that the players will be able to see Resident Evil 2 skins in the game. Tencent and Capcom had announced their Resident Evil 2 collaboration in Dubai.

With both Capcom and Tencent collaborating, fans are now expecting something bigger and zombies in the map of PUBG Mobile is a huge probability.

The release date of Resident Evil 2 has been set at January 25 for Xbox One, PS4 and Windows PC. It is being predicted that this collaboration would be of longer duration than the previous ones which had featured Mission Impossible and BAPE.