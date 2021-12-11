PUBG Mobile most downloaded mobile game globally in Nov 2021; check details

he number one market which generated the maximum revenue was the United States accounting for about 29 percent, followed by Japan (20%) and China(18%) on the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

PUBG Mobile has become the top grossing mobile game worldwide for the month of November 2021, according to data collated by Sensor Tower. The game which has been developed by Tencent in the last year has clocked a growth of a whopping 46 percent and has a record $254 million in player spending for the last month. Of the total revenue generated by the game, Chinese users contributed the maximum share at 66 percent followed by 7.3 percent from Turkey gamers and 6.8 percent from the United States.

On the second rank after PUBG Mobile was the game called Genshin Impact which has been developed by miHoYo. The game became the second most earning game across the world for the month of November with a total of $207 million in player spending. The growth of Genshin Impact in comparison to last year was also stupendous at a rate of 47 percent. The maximum share of revenue was generated for the game from the Chinese users (36 percent) followed by the neighbouring Japan(24 percent).

On the third spot was Honor of Kings from Tencent followed by Coin Master from Moon Active and Lineage W from NCSOFT on the fourth and fifth spot respectively. On the whole, the Mobile gaming industry generated an estimated $7.1 billion from players across the world on the App Store and Google Play in the month of November 2021. The generated revenue has reported a healthy growth of 7 percent year on year. The number one market which generated the maximum revenue was the United States accounting for about 29 percent, followed by Japan (20%) and China(18%) on the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.