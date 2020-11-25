PUBG Mobile may relaunch soon as Government approves PUBG India company registration

PUBG Mobile is banned in India over privacy concerns.

PUBG India Private Limited is now a registered company in India after receiving necessary approval from the ministry of corporate affairs. Incorporated on November 20, 2021 in Karnataka, PUBG India is the India subsidiary of PUBG Corporation, the studio behind the massively popular online multiplayer battle royale game PUBG Mobile which is currently banned in the country over privacy concerns. The new development brings PUBG Mobile a step closer to a possible relaunch in India.

PUBG Corp, which is owned by South Korean video game company Krafton Inc., had announced its plans to make a fresh India comeback on November 12. Setting up an India subsidiary was one of those plans. This would help “enhance communications and services with players,” PUBG Corp had said in a statement. As an extension to those plans, PUBG Corp will have an India office and it will hire over 100 employees specializing in business, esports, and game development.

That is in addition to building a seemingly new PUBG Mobile game created specifically for the Indian market with the highest regard to user privacy. PUBG Corp is calling it PUBG Mobile India. PUBG Corp will “conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.” Krafton has also entered a global partnership with Microsoft that allows PUBG Mobile to be hosted on the Azure cloud platform.

PUBG Mobile India will have some cosmetic changes too including a virtual simulation training ground, clothed characters, and green hit effects. And it will also try and promote healthy gameplay habits by placing restrictions on the amount of time that users spend on it.

All of this does not guarantee PUBG Mobile’s return to India though. The government of India has set a tough precedence sending out a strong message that the nation’s privacy cannot be taken for granted. On November 24, the government banned 43 more Chinese apps including AliExpress for allegedly engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. As many as 267 Chinese apps are now banned in India. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for PUBG Mobile in the days to come.