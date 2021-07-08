PUBG Mobile-maker Krafton kicks off Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party, prizes worth 6 lakh up for grabs

To further boost up the nerves of the players participating in the event, Krafton has also proclaimed that cash prizes of worth Rs 6 lakh will be awarded to the winners and close runner ups in the event.

Days after being launched countrywide, the makers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) have announced their first ever e-sports event in India. The event is the first for the makers of Krafton after it re-launched the PUBG Mobile replacement under a new name. The company announced that the event will be a showcase one which in other words implies that not all players will be able to participate in the tournament. So far as the schedule of the event goes, it will span over two days- July 8(Thursday) and July 9(Friday). The event will also witness the launch of about 18 professional esports teams that will be contending in the BGMI Battle Royale playing field of the game. The event which has been officially named BGMI Launch Party has gone live today and will continue till Friday.

From the release of the teasers of the event, one can expect the launch of few of the most popular PUBG Mobile teams and players. To name a few, the event will see players like Maxtern and Dynamo. In addition to the significance of the event being hosted after the launch of the BGMI in the country, the makers of the game also want to reveal their intention of backing up competitive gaming in the country. To further boost up the nerves of the players participating in the event, Krafton has also proclaimed that cash prizes of worth Rs 6 lakh will be awarded to the winners and close runner ups in the event.

The event will also work as a trailer as to what future events hosted by BGMI will look like. PUBG Mobile, which had been banned by the Indian government, also used to host a number of events including third party tournaments hosted by a number of sponsors. With BGMI receiving an overwhelming response in the country since its launch a few days back, Krafton will look forward to retaining the spirit of events and competitive games conducted under the PUBG banner and continue the tradition with BGMI. Since its launch BGMI has registered over 1 crore downloads in the country.