PUBG Mobile maker announces Battlegrounds Mobile India in fresh attempt to re-enter the country after government ban

PUBG Corp parent firm Krafton on Thursday announced a new multiplayer battle royale mobile game called Battlegrounds Mobile India. This is the company’s second attempt to re-launch PUBG Mobile in the country after the government banned it in September last year over privacy concerns. The game was called PUBG Mobile India previously, but in this rendition, Krafton has removed all mentions of PUBG without giving away any information about why that is. The announcement is also thin on availability details though Krafton has confirmed Battlegrounds Mobile India will have “a period of pre-registration before the launch.”

Once again, Krafton is making user privacy keystone of the whole experience calling it its top priority. PUBG Mobile was banned for allegedly engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, more specifically its links to Shenzhen-based Tencent Games. Without explicitly naming them, Krafton said it will be working with partners to ensure data protection and security at each stage in “compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here.”

While with PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Corp had laid out a clear picture of what to expect in terms of gameplay and in-game content including a virtual simulation training ground, clothed characters, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game, no such details have been shared about Battlegrounds Mobile India at this point of time. All we know is that the game will be free-to-play – at launch – and it will have “exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.” Krafton also does not tell you if Battlegrounds Mobile India is a rebadged PUBG Mobile India, which was itself a rebadged PUBG Mobile with India-specific theme and features, or if it is an entirely new game built from scratch. The big focus seems to be on staying clear of the term PUBG.

Krafton has left no stone unturned to make PUBG Mobile available in India following the ban – which is understandable considering the size of this market – with several key initiatives to ramp up its operations in the country including investments worth $100 million to “cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.” It has also setup a dedicated India subsidiary to “enhance communications and services with players” and plans to hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development. PUBG India Private Limited became a registered company in India after receiving necessary approval from the ministry of corporate affairs in November last year.

Despite all this, PUBG Mobile has failed to get necessary clearance from the government. The Battlegrounds Mobile India reveal should also be taken with a grain of salt because its last swing at the Indian market with PUBG Mobile India, then touted as a “new game created specifically for the Indian market,” was a miss. Just like PUBG Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India is also “coming soon” for now and until the time it does, fans and enthusiasts will be keeping their fingers crossed.

