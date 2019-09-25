PUBG Mobile Lite gets Golden Woods map with 0.14.1 update: How to download

Golden Woods map consists of a number of new places like Exchange, Bohol, Military School and more.

PUBG Mobile Lite is now receiving the 0.14.1 update for gamers in India and worldwide. The latest PUBG update brings a number of changes, including the addition of a new Golden Woods map. The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1 update is around 47MB in size and needs to be installed while opening the game.

The PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of the battle royale game PUBG, was launched earlier this July with just one map ‘Erangel’, which is also a smaller 2km x 2km version of the original one. Now, the new map allows for the game is claimed to have much tighter and faster gameplay. Being smaller, the map makes the gameplay faster and requires you to be on heels for survival. A game on this new map takes around 10 minutes to finish.

The new Golden Woods map consists of a number of new places like Exchange, Bohol, Military School and more. As the name ‘Golden Woods’ suggests, all of the places in the map have a goldish look to them with their trees, grass and land. The map experience is similar to PUBG Mobile’s Sanhok match, with the fast gameplay. This map is yet to be seen on PUBG Mobile and PUBG Lite for PC.

The Golden Woods map has a size of 88.93MB and needs to be downloaded separately from the Classic Beta mode tab after updating the app to the newest version. Overall, the game has a size of around 500MB and can run on smartphones with at least 786MB of RAM.

While the classic mode consists of the Erangel map, the Arcade mode consists of two maps: War and War RPG.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1 update comes loaded with other changes and more features such as a new season, achievement system, speedy vehicles, extra rewards and more. The new arcade mode offers a special war mode where players can fight with an RPG-7. Powerful guns such as PP-19 sub-machine gun, QBZ and QBU DMR rifle are now available.

The PUBG Mobile Lite has released 0.14.1 update is available for download from Google Play Store.