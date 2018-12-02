PUBG Mobile: How to download and what are minimum requirements

PUBG Mobile: PUBG, which is an abbreviation for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, was initially launched just for Microsoft Windows in March last year.

PUBG Mobile: There’s a high probability that you have already heard, and have a clear idea of popular gaming phenomenon called PUBG. The online game has taken the world by storm and has broken many records with as many as 100 million downloads on Android so far. PUBG, which is an abbreviation for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, was initially launched just for Microsoft Windows in March last year.

Since then, the game has been made available for major gaming consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation 4. However, it attained its true heights only after the developers rolled it out for smartphone platforms iOS and Android. The PUBG Mobile since then has got a million of people hooked to it.

However. there are many Android users, particularly nongamers, who don’t have a clear idea about what PUBG is all about. So, if you are someone who belongs to the list of people who have not played PUBG yet, but wish to try it once, then you have to download the game in your android. To download, one must know the specifications needed to match minimum requirements for the game. Here’s how to download the game and specifications you must have:

How to download PUBG Mobile in Android

Downloading PUBG in mobile is as simple as downloading any other application. One must simple got the play store and download the application.

How to download PUBG Mobile for iOS

In Apple devices too, the PUBG can be downloaded by simply logging in to the App Store.

PUBG Mobile requirements for iOS

PUBG Mobile is compatible with a number of Apple devices. This includes iPhone 5S, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and a number of devices from Apple. It is also compatible with most iPads. The must-have requirement is iOS 9.0 or any version up from that.

PUBG Mobile requirements for Android

In case the device runs on an Android, the game will require 4.3 or any version higher than the same. It must also have at least 2GB of RAM and 2GB ROM to play the game.