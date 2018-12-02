PUBG Mobile: How to download and what are minimum requirements

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 6:17 PM

PUBG Mobile: The online game has taken the world by storm and has broken many records with as many as 100 million downloads on Android so far.

PUBG, pubg mobile, pubg mobile news, pubg update, pubg mobile update, pubg andoid, pubg android game, android game pubg, pubg for ios, ios pubgPUBG Mobile: PUBG, which is an abbreviation for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, was initially launched just for Microsoft Windows in March last year.

PUBG Mobile: There’s a high probability that you have already heard, and have a clear idea of popular gaming phenomenon called PUBG. The online game has taken the world by storm and has broken many records with as many as 100 million downloads on Android so far. PUBG, which is an abbreviation for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, was initially launched just for Microsoft Windows in March last year.

Since then, the game has been made available for major gaming consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation 4. However, it attained its true heights only after the developers rolled it out for smartphone platforms iOS and Android. The PUBG Mobile since then has got a million of people hooked to it.

However. there are many Android users, particularly nongamers, who don’t have a clear idea about what PUBG is all about. So, if you are someone who belongs to the list of people who have not played PUBG yet, but wish to try it once, then you have to download the game in your android. To download, one must know the specifications needed to match minimum requirements for the game. Here’s how to download the game and specifications you must have:

How to download PUBG Mobile in Android

Downloading PUBG in mobile is as simple as downloading any other application. One must simple got the play store and download the application.

How to download PUBG Mobile for iOS

In Apple devices too, the PUBG can be downloaded by simply logging in to the App Store.

PUBG Mobile requirements for iOS

PUBG Mobile is compatible with a number of Apple devices. This includes iPhone 5S, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and a number of devices from Apple. It is also compatible with most iPads. The must-have requirement is iOS 9.0 or any version up from that.

PUBG Mobile requirements for Android

In case the device runs on an Android, the game will require 4.3 or any version higher than the same. It must also have at least 2GB of RAM and 2GB ROM to play the game.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. PUBG Mobile: How to download and what are minimum requirements
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition