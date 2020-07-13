PUBG Mobile goes strict on ‘cheaters’ with new feature; everything to know

PUBG Mobile has introduced a new peer review system for Spectate mode.

In order to curb the unfair usage of the Spectate Mode, the developers of PUBG Mobile have announced a new anti-cheat measure. Users have been taking unfair advantage of the mode by using two devices to identify enemy players in the game. With new changes, now, the spectator can only see what is visible for the active player and thereby preventing the spectator from pinpointing the location of the enemies.

PUBG Mobile has introduced a new peer review system for Spectate mode, which can determine in real-time whether a given player is visible in the game host view and then decide whether or not to send the data to the spectator. On the website, the developers clarify that the Spectating Program consists of three factors: host, game server, and spectator. It was noted that cheaters were able to pin-point enemy position using two apps.

PUBG Mobile has also said that the lagging issue of “one-shot kill” cheat has also been resolved.PUBG Mobile developers have revealed that the ongoing hack that kills players by one-shot and inverts their screen is disabled. The team said it would not show tolerance to anyone caught cheating and a 10-year ban from the game will be imposed for cheaters. The latest framework is part of last year’s ‘Project: Ban Pan’ initiative.

The latest changes in Spectre mode in PUBG Mobile is the second major change for game users in recent times. Earlier last week, PUBG had brought in its exclusive Livik map for the mobile’s version of the game. The addition of Livik map which is also the smallest map with a 2 km x 2 km area along with spawning, fast-paced weapons, action-packed experience for PUBG Mobile players.