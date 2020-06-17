PUBG Mobile gamers assemble; here’s how you can win up to Rs 2.5 lakh by playing PUBG

The tournament will be held in three phases.

PUBG mega tournament: Bengaluru-based startup EWar Games has decided to roll-out a one-of-its-kind mega PUBG tournament called ‘EWar PUBG Mahayudh’. The tournament is open for professional as well as emerging PUBG mobile gamers in India. According to a statement issued by the startup, the first edition of the mega mobile gaming tournament will last for over a month, starting on June 18 and concluding on July 19 this year.

The statement added that the total prize pool of the tournament is Rs 2.5 lakhs and said that this is an “unprecedented” opportunity for Indian PUBG squads to earn money by competing with the most renowned players of the game.

Format of the PUBG mega tournament

The tournament will be held in three phases, the first of which would last for four days from June 18 to 21. In this phase, top 20 ‘pro’ teams would battle each other. In the second phase lasting 25 days, from June 22 to July 15, ‘underdog’ teams would be playing each other in four stages.

The final stage is bound to be the most exciting one as it would witness the battle of 10 pro teams and 10 underdog ones selected from the first two phases. This will ultimately lead to the selection of the winner, the statement said.

EWar Games CEO Parth Chadha said that the tournament would provide a platform to budding and lesser known PUBG players in the country and they would be able to prove their mettle against the renowned squads. He said that the EWar PUBG Mahayudh stands out as the biggest opportunity for PUBG lovers, both in terms of the participants as well as the prize pool. He further said that he was looking forward to an action-packed, fiercely competitive tournament, and hoped for more editions of the Mahayudh in the future.

The tournament would be streamed exclusively on the mobile app of EWar and the action would be available to watch live. The tournament will be ‘star-studded’ as notable teams like Team Soul, led by Soul Mortal or Naman Mathur, Hydra Official, including Dynamo, TSM Entity, which is a partnership between Team SoloMid and Entity Gaming, Fnatic, Team IND, with its international experience, Powerhouse and 8-Bit will be participating.

The 20 ‘pro’ teams who will be participating in the first phase have already confirmed their participation while the registration for underdog teams is underway. Every team that wishes to participate can confirm participation, with only one member needing to register the squad either by creating a new team on the mobile app of EWar or by joining via an invite code. The tournament has no entry fees, and the top five winners or rankers and one top fragger squad in each phase would definitely get cash prizes, the statement added.