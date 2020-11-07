PUBG Mobile could return to India soon as PUBG Corp parent firm inks crucial deal with Microsoft

Before a ban was imposed on the app, Chinese giant Tencent provided the cloud platform for PUBG Mobile apps in India.

After almost two months of being banned in Indian market, it looks like PUBG Mobile is betting on a re-entry. The gaming app had been banned as on the back of rising cybersecurity concerns but now the game maybe planning a return after a new deal with Microsoft. It is to note that South Korean firm Krafton, which is the parent company for PUBG Corporation, has signed a global partnership with Microsoft. According to the company statement, the two firms have inked a deal that will allow games including PUBG Mobile among others to be hosted on Microsoft Azure.

“With privacy and data security being a top priority for Krafton, the company will be working with Microsoft to ensure personal data protection through Azure,” said Krafton. Since the gaming app was banned due to security concerns, personal data protections services by Microsoft can score brownie points for the app. Since Microsoft already has a stronghold in India, having three data centres in the country, it is expected that PUBG will soon return in the market via Azure platform.

“To further reinforce data security, Krafton will be working with Microsoft to introduce a verification process to ensure that storage of personally identifiable information of its players follows all appropriate requirements in the territories where Krafton and its subsidiaries operate gaming services,” the statement added.

According to media reports, PUBG Corporation is planning to re-enter the Indian market by the end of this year. The reports also highlighted that an announcement regarding the same can be on cards and is likely to be revealed as soon as this Diwali.

Before a ban was imposed on the app, Chinese giant Tencent provided the cloud platform for PUBG Mobile apps in India. After the decision of the central government, the gaming firm cut publishing ties with Tencent in India.