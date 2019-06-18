PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Team SOUL comes out on top, will now head to Berlin to represent India on World Stage

The regional finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 were held at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi last week. After two days of intense battles, Team SOUL emerged as the winning squad at the tournament. The team will now represent India country in the PMCO "Spring Split Global Finals" at Berlin, which is slated to be held next month. The team emerged victorious amongst 15 other competing teams. Team IND followed closely, taking the second place while the Indian Tigers stood at third in the final standings of the tournament with 246 and 219 points respectively. Team S0UL's point tally read an impressive 256 points and they will take home $60,000, which is about Rs 41.9 lakhs. But those who lost also managed to make good money. The second and third place winners netted Rs 20.95 lakhs and Rs 12.9 lakhs respectively. If Team S0UL continues their performance and beats all others, it stands a chance to net a humongous prize of $2.5 million, which is nearly Rs 17.48 crore in Indian currency. PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 latest update Tencent Games released another PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) update on Android as well as iOS last week. The 0.13.0 update, which is now live, introduces some new features to the game that includes a 4v4 deathmatch mode, new skin for Kar98, among others. In the 4v4 deathmatch mode, PUBG players will be challenged to work together to win the prized chicken dinner. It will have a timed respawn where squads will battle it out to bag the most kills. This mode has been made available for both First-Person Perspective (FPP) and Third-Person Perspective (TPP). Other new features are the upgraded control settings in FPP and TPP for better on-screen control customisation, new app prevention system for detecting and reporting cheating, new wave of in-game achievements along with some new social features. With the 4v4 deathmatch mode, PUBG Mobile has also tied up with Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie. With this collaboration, PUBG will be having Godzilla: King of the Monsters gameplay additions, rewards, and other balances. A Godzilla theme has also been introduced in the lobby background.